Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,738,000 after acquiring an additional 60,130 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,402,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,088,000 after acquiring an additional 99,515 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,824,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,580,000 after acquiring an additional 177,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,263,000 after purchasing an additional 69,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,322,000 after purchasing an additional 108,554 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $181.81 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

