Heritage Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,311 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Gentex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,537,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,407,000 after purchasing an additional 40,508 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Gentex by 8.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 405,036 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Gentex by 11.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,758,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,749,000 after purchasing an additional 481,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,356,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,714,000 after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNTX stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $33.80.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

