Barings LLC Raises Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Barings LLC boosted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,694 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bunge by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Bunge by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Bunge by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 6.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in Bunge by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG opened at $77.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

