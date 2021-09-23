Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,463 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 13.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 11.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,082,000 after buying an additional 149,600 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 32.1% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 303,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after buying an additional 73,699 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 16.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the second quarter worth approximately $4,544,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $31.18 on Thursday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cannae news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

