Barings LLC Buys 11,617 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,921 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,900,000 after buying an additional 4,127,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,035,000 after buying an additional 3,235,581 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $94,340,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 43.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,116,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.