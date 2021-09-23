Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Position Lifted by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,578.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $148.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.79.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.88.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

