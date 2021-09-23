Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 923,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,381 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.26% of D.R. Horton worth $83,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 53.2% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 9,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,127,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,304,000 after buying an additional 158,395 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 9.5% in the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.5% during the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 633,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after purchasing an additional 220,618 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.9% during the second quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 44,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $88.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

