BlackRock Inc. Sells 362,922 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,194,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,922 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.00% of The Clorox worth $2,013,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in The Clorox in the second quarter worth about $437,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in The Clorox by 58.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,203,000 after acquiring an additional 325,024 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in The Clorox by 5.4% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 355,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,905,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in The Clorox by 54.5% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 40.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX opened at $162.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.42.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

