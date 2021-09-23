Barings LLC Sells 150 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after acquiring an additional 505,137 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,559,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,544,000 after purchasing an additional 296,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,308 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total transaction of $5,255,998.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,447 shares of company stock valued at $33,808,533 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $562.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $153.70 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.94 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $543.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

