Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.01. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

