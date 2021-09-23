Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 10,538 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 39.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,458,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 16,890,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,501,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,417 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,001,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,688 shares during the period. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,809,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,770,000 after purchasing an additional 661,771 shares in the last quarter.

GLDM opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

