Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 250 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 10,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $334.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $212.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $345.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday. Finally, lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.81.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

