Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $190,000 Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 16.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 11.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities stock opened at $196.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $209.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUI. Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

