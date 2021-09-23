Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 559,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 51,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 25,108 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.12. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

