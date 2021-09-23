Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $133,000 Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Shares of AZPN opened at $124.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.15 and a 12 month high of $162.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total value of $78,996.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,025 shares of company stock worth $2,595,921 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

