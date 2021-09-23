Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Has $3.40 Million Stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,843,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,872,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,100,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,100,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSA opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

