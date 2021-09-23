Menard Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in FirstService by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 200,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in FirstService by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 1,553.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSV. TD Securities raised their price objective on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

FSV stock opened at $191.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.87. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.65 and a fifty-two week high of $197.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

