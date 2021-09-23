Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,192,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,998,973 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $400,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ONEOK by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in ONEOK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,707,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,508,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in ONEOK by 35.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. raised their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

