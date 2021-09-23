Heritage Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.42.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $114.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $109.07 and a one year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

