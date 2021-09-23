4,816 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,918,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,883 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,671,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536,209 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15,145.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,107,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,044 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,056,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,250,000 after purchasing an additional 467,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,341,000.

Shares of SPTL opened at $43.27 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.96.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

