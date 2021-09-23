Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Equifax by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Equifax by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,695,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,063,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EFX opened at $262.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.54. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $279.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.42.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

