The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.240-$3.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.67 million.The Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.200-$13.400 EPS.

Shares of COO opened at $433.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $314.29 and a 52-week high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $433.08.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,287 shares of company stock worth $37,722,232 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

