Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,548,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.54% of Skyworks Solutions worth $488,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,824,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 107,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $172.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.94 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

