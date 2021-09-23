Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,138 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,138 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,766 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JAZZ stock opened at $129.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $127.80 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

