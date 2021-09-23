Alerus Financial NA Purchases Shares of 403 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after acquiring an additional 65,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.84.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $620.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $622.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $600.25 and a 200-day moving average of $556.58. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

