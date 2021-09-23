Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $548,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock opened at $222.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.