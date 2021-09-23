Kalos Management Inc. Makes New $267,000 Investment in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 942,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,383,000 after buying an additional 115,249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,555,000 after buying an additional 334,902 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTA opened at $30.47 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

HTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

