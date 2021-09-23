iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Stock Holdings Cut by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGE. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,869,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 123,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

ESGE opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

