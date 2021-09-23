Kalos Management Inc. Takes Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,212 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NNDM. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NNDM stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.35. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $17.89.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

