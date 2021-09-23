BlackRock Inc. Acquires 195,725 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,523,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $2,427,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 50.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 939.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.53.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $124.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.95. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $51.74 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.