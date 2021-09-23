Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,430 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.10% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REET. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,267,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,004,000 after buying an additional 37,372 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,938,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,743,000 after buying an additional 139,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,836,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,799,000 after buying an additional 169,627 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,235,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,243,000 after buying an additional 20,966 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 383.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,460,000 after buying an additional 785,724 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $29.81.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.