Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Position Lifted by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 2,533.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,133 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Farfetch by 485.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 83,146 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $4,271,000. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth $66,275,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 440,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 111.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. Analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

