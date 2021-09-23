Deutsche Bank AG Sells 340,678 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 762,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,678 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.37% of The Hershey worth $132,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,878,000 after acquiring an additional 590,867 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 399.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,547,000 after acquiring an additional 518,579 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $49,608,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 270.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after acquiring an additional 301,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 52.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 842,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,231,000 after acquiring an additional 289,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In related news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,079 shares of company stock worth $2,674,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $172.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.42. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $182.71. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 57.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.