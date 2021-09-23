Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 8,813 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 43.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 945.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Cfra decreased their price target on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,090 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $73.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,692.00, a P/E/G ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 0.09. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.05 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.66.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

