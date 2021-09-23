MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Holdings Lifted by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,619,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,783,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,751,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,568,000 after buying an additional 550,536 shares during the period. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.23 and a beta of 4.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

