Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 241,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned approximately 0.40% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETAC. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 405.0% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,389,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,389 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 41.8% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,757,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,885,000 after acquiring an additional 812,681 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 103.5% during the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 2,402,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after buying an additional 1,221,685 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 11.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,075,000 after buying an additional 206,441 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 248.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after buying an additional 898,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETAC opened at $9.80 on Thursday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

