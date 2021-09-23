Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Takes Position in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,825,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $963,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

