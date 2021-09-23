80,000 Shares in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) Bought by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VELO. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter worth $204,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter worth $483,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,449,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,194,000.

Velocity Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

