Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Makes New Investment in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 108,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Motive Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motive Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $817,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Motive Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $861,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motive Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $932,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Motive Capital by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOTV stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Motive Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

