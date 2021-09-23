160,554 Shares in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Acquired by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 160,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned approximately 2.21% of Noble Rock Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,506,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,207,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,204,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,186,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $943,000.

NASDAQ:NRAC opened at $9.69 on Thursday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

