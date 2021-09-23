Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Acquires Shares of 99,999 New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned 1.23% of New Vista Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVSA. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,776,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,069,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,461,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $977,000.

NVSA stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

