Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stake Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,797 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Lamb Weston worth $83,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 422,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,040,000 after acquiring an additional 105,268 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $8,511,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $2,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $61.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

LW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

