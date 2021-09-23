Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA cut its holdings in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,935 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in New Vista Acquisition were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVSAU. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,879,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,990,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,491,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,404,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,046,000.

NVSAU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

