Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,353 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.77.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.44 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $242.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

