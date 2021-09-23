Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,471 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE:DVN opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.12, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Barclays upped their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.