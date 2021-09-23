Brokerages Set The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) PT at $45.55

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $205,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $543,529,613 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,514,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 46,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1,369.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 132,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 123,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $48.01 on Monday. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

