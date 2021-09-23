Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.50

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.50 and traded as high as C$17.26. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$17.17, with a volume of 9,839 shares traded.

Separately, M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Algoma Central in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of C$642.62 million and a PE ratio of 10.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.70.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.26. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.5700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Algoma Central Company Profile (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

