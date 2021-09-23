Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.78). Merus posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. The company had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In related news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,192,669 shares of company stock valued at $45,495,110 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Merus by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merus by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merus by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRUS opened at $22.90 on Monday. Merus has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $881.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

