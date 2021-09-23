Brokerages Set PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Target Price at $32.00

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of PCT stock opened at $12.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PureCycle Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,237,531.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

