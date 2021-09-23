Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Cool Technologies shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 1,021,563 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM)

Cool Technologies, Inc is an intellectual property and product development company. It provides thermal dispersion technologies and their application to various product platforms. The company was founded by Timothy J. Hassett and Mark Michael Hodowanec on July 22, 2002 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

